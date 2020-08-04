Strong+winds+in+many+parts+of+the+country+in+the+next+few+days

The Meteorological Department warns that strong winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour can be expected in several parts of the island from today until the 6th of this month.
The Department said that strong winds are likely in the North, North Central and North Western provinces, Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts as well as in the western slopes of the central hills.
