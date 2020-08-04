Hiru Dharma Pradeepaya program in Bandaragama (Video)

The Hiru Dharma Pradeepaya program on the occasion of the Nikini Full Moon Poya Day is now in operation at the Veediyagoda Rajamaha Viharaya in Bandaragama is still in operation.

Hiru Dharmapradeepa commenced at 06.00 am with the devotees celebrating the Ashtanga Sheela.

The Poya day Dhamma sermon was delivered by Ven. Pitigala Dhamma Vineetha Thero at 07.30 am.

Also, a special Dhamma discussion was held from 08.30 am to 10.00 am with the participation of Ven. Agalakada Siri Sumana Thero, Professor of Sinhala Studies, University of Colombo, and Sujith Akkarawatta, Veteran Literary Scholar and Dr. Mahinda Herath.

Another Dhamma Discourse was held at 10.00 am led by Ven. Waturawila Siri Sujatha Thero.

After that, a poetic sermon was delivered.

The poem was written by Ven. Mampitiye Sirisumana Thero.

Afterwards, another special Dhamma discussion will be held at 12.30 pm.