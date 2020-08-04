Everything in place and ready for the general election (video)

The Election Commission stated that all arrangements have been made for the general election to be held on the 05.

Voting is set to begin at 7.00, with 7,452 candidates from 20 recognized political parties and 34 independent groups vying for 22 constituencies.

The number eligible to voter is 62,063,885.

The number of polling stations established island wide is 12,984.

A special feature of this year's general election is that it is subject to health guidelines in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

Accordingly, the disinfection of polling stations will continue today (03).

Ballot boxes are due to be issued to senior polling officers by the District Secretariats tomorrow (04).

The carrying of ballot boxes from the Kalutara District Secretariat to the Pasdun Rata Faculty of Education commenced this morning (03).

Also, the Kalutara District Returning Officer U.D.C. Jayalal stated that all necessary steps have been taken to face any obstacles to the general election due to the inclement weather conditions.

Also, the Nuwara Eliya District Returning Officer has taken steps to remove ten senior polling officers who were selected for election duty.

Returning officer Rohana Pushpakumara said that the action was taken following complaints that they had attended meetings of a certain political party.

Meanwhile, the campaigning for the general election ended at midnight yesterday (02).

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters today (03) stated that mobile patrols will be launched from this afternoon (03) to search for election law violators.

So far 264 cases of election law violations have been reported to the police and 440 persons have been arrested in connection with those incidents.

Seven candidates are among the arrested.