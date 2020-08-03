සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

CID obtains statements from Sampayo - Investigations into whether property was acquired illegally

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 13:14

Former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons Anuruddha Sampayo is due to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate's Court today (03).
Former Negombo prisons superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo had a warrant for his arrest and was arrested yesterday near the St. Anne's college in Kurunegala.

This was after 11 days since the warrant was issued.

The police media spokesperson, SSP Jaliya Senaratne noted that the 52 year old suspect was arrested based on intel received by the chief inspector and a team from the Negombo police.

The suspect was produced before the Negombo police and was handed over to the CID last night for further investigations.

rnMeanwhile, Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters today (03) stated that the police have commenced an investigation into whether he and the other three prison officers have been in contact with drug traffickers and whether property was acquired illegally.
