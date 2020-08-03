සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Samples taken for Angoda Lokka's post mortem for further examination (Video)

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 13:17

Several leading news websites in India have reported that Lasantha Chandana Perera alias 'Angoda Lokka', a leader of an organized crime group in Sri Lanka, has been confirmed dead in India.

The news websites The New Indian Express and The Hindu had reported on the death of the Angoda boss.

According to reports Coimbatore police on Sunday has confirmed the death, the underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka. 

The news websites further state that the 'Angoda Lokka' had passed away on the 3rd of last month and his last rites have been performed.

Investigation by the Coimbatore Police has revealed that the 'Angoda Lokka' lived in India. Under the name Pradeep Singh.

Indian news websites further say that three suspects including two  women have been arrested by the Indian police in connection with the preparation of fake documents.

One of the two women arrested is reported to be Sri Lankan.

After the death of Angoda Lokka' on July 3, the three suspects have submitted forged documents to take his body for cremation.

The arrested persons were identified as Sivakami Sundari (36) wife of Dinakaran from Hal Nagar Phase I near Pasingapuram in Madurai district, her associate from Erode S Thiyaneshwaran, who had helped get the forged documents, and Amani Thanji (27) daughter of Thanji Arjan Mugariya from Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan woman is said to have lived with Angoda Lokka in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, based on an intelligence report that Angoda Lokka was murdered and buried in Coimbatore, Sri Lankan police had approached Tamil Nadu police for further probe according to the report.

Based on this, city police had reopened the case and found that the documents submitted by the women had been forged and they had pretended that Angoda Lokka was Pradeep Singh. After receiving the body they had cremated it at Madurai the next day.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the 'Angoda Lokka' had been killed by ingesting some poison.

However, the Indian media reports that the cause of his death has not been revealed yet.



Monday, 03 August 2020 - 13:14

Former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons Anuruddha Sampayo is due to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate's Court today (03). Former Negombo prisons...

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 12:00

The main suspect in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old boy in the Galewela area has been remanded till tomorrow (04).The suspect was produced before...

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 11:04

A young man and a young woman who were on a picnic from Kurunegala to Mahiyanganaya have drowned while swimming in the Mahaweli River yesterday (02) and...


