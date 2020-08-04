Another+group+of+Sri+Lankans+arrive+in+the+island

Another 14 Sri Lankans who were staying abroad arrived in the island today (03).



The officer in charge of the Katunayake Airport stated that 13 persons including the crew members of a ship arrived in the island from Doha at 01.45 am.



Also, one person from Narita in Japan has come to the island.



Following the PCR tests, they were referred for quarantine.



The National Center for the Prevention of the spread of Covid 19 announced today (03) that another 55 people who had completed their quarantine at quarantine centers controlled by the Army will return home.







