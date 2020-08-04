US+Presidential+Election+on+November+3

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has announced that the 2020 US presidential election will be held on November 3.



He said this while US President Donald Trump is expecting to delay the presidential election.



Last Thursday, President Trump proposed that the presidential election be delayed.



However, Trump's proposal was strongly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats.



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows points out that the presidential election will be held on November 3 and that President Trump will win the elections.