US Presidential Election on November 3

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 14:11

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has announced that the 2020 US presidential election will be held on November 3.

He said this while US President Donald Trump is expecting to delay the presidential election.

Last Thursday, President Trump proposed that the presidential election be delayed.

However, Trump's proposal was strongly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows points out that the presidential election will be held on November 3 and that President Trump will win the elections.
Two women killed in bus-van collision
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 8:47

Two women died in a collision between a bus carrying garment workers and a van at Aparekka in Matara, police say. Read More

Water-cutting of Kandy’s Esala Pageant takes place
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 7:41

The water-cutting festival of the historic Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy took place at dawn today (04) at the Mahaweli River at Getambe.The... Read More

Two arrested for collecting poll cards for Rs. 5,000 payment
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 7:31

Two persons have been arrested in Beruwala after they tried to collect poll cards from voters by paying Rs. 5,000 each, police say.Two others accompanying... Read More


