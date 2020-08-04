Man+arrested+with+heroin+in+Ahungalle

A person was arrested for possession of heroin during a raid carried out by the Police Special Task Force in the Pavalikanda area in Ahungalla.



During a search of his house, 04 grams and 430 milligrams of heroin and Rs. 97,600 suspected to have been earned from drug trafficking were found, the Police Media Division stated.



Also, several uniforms similar to military uniforms were found hidden in the house.



The suspect is a 43 year old resident of Ahungalla - Bogahapitiya - Pavalikanda area.