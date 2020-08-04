NASA+astronauts+from+SpaceX+land+on+Earth

America's latest spacecraft SpaceX Private Space Agency's Crew-Dragon spacecraft has landed with two American astronauts.



They landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida yesterday, using parachutes.



US President Donald Trump has congratulated the first American spacecraft to land on the International Space Station after a decade.



They came to earth after spending two months there.



Also, this is a victory for Elon Musk's SpaceX, which successfully surpassed Boeing to build a spacecraft for America.