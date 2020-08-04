India+coronavirus+numbers+increase+to+1.8+million+

With another 52,972 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus infections in India has exceeded 1.8 million.



According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 1,803,695 cases of coronavirus infected persons have been reported in the country so far.



Also, the number of corona infections in India has gone up from 1.7 million to 1.8 million in just two days.



The number of corona deaths in India has risen to 38,135 with another 771 corona deaths reported yesterday.



According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 1,186,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, a rate of 65.76 percent.