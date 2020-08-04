One+hour+to+vote+for+persons+confined+to+self-quarantine+

People who have been quarantined for 14 days in quarantine centers and are still being subjected to 14 days of self-quarantine in their homes will have the opportunity to vote in this general election.



Speaking at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department this afternoon, the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that they will have the opportunity to do so for about an hour from 4 pm to 5 pm.



However, voting will not take place at quarantine centers, the Director General of Health Services added.