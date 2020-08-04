Showers+in+several+provinces+tomorrow

The Meteorological Department states that showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central Provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara districts tomorrow as well.
The Department said that heavy showers are also expected in the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces.
The Meteorological Department also said that there could be strong winds along with the rains.
