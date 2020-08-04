සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers in several provinces tomorrow

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 17:24

The Meteorological Department states that showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central Provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara districts tomorrow as well.

The Department said that heavy showers are also expected in the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces.

The Meteorological Department also said that there could be strong winds along with the rains.
Two women killed in bus-van collision
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 8:47

Two women died in a collision between a bus carrying garment workers and a van at Aparekka in Matara, police say. Read More

Mattala Airport becomes busier amidst Covid-19 pandemic
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 8:56

The international airport at Mattala handled more than 50 international flights in the past two months to become busier amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.The... Read More

Water-cutting of Kandy’s Esala Pageant takes place
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 7:41

The water-cutting festival of the historic Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy took place at dawn today (04) at the Mahaweli River at Getambe.The... Read More


