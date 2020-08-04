Suspect nabbed with hidden liquor to be sold at higher prices (Video)





Police have arrested a suspect with a stock of liquor bottles hidden in a bush in the Hatton area.



It is reported that nearly 750 bottles of 750ml,100ml and 180ml bottles of liquor were found there.



It has been revealed that the liquor has been hidden for sale at a higher price after the liquor outlets were closed for the next two days due to the election.



The arrested suspect and the stock of liquor bottles are to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate's Court.



Hatton police are conducting further investigations.