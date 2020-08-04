No official reports from India that 'Angoda Lokka' had died

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka says that although the Indian media has reported that 'Angoda Lokka', an organized criminal, has died in India, the relevant government agencies have not yet officially confirmed it.



However, the Indian Express newspaper reported yesterday that the police had confirmed that Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias 'Angoda Lokka' had died in Coimbatore on July 3.



However, Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that no such incident has been reported so far.



Investigations by the Coimbatore Police have revealed that 'Angoda Lokka' was living in India, under a false name of Pradeep Singh.



He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on July 3 after suffering a heart attack.



Three persons, including a Sri Lankan woman, were arrested in connection with the incident in Madurai for attempting to cremate his body with permission obtained on false information.



It has been revealed that the 'Angoda Lokka' had come to Coimbatore about 3 years ago and had rented a house there and lived with his girlfriend Amani Thanji.



The Indian media had also recalled reports that 'Angoda Lokka' had died of poisoning.



According to Indian sources, the post-mortem samples have been sent for further examination to ascertain whether he was killed or died of a heart attack.



Meanwhile, the Coimbatore Municipal Police in India has requested the Director General of the Tamil Nadu Police to refer the investigation into the mysterious death of 'Angoda Lokka' to the Crime Branch.