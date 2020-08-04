The+final+Randoli+Perahera+tonight

The final Randoli Perahera of the Esala Perahera Festival at the historic Temple of the Tooth in Kandy will begin its street tour at 7.14 pm tonight.



The Randoli Perahera which is held every year with the participation of thousands of people is being held without public participation due to the coronavirus epidemic.



However, Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela stated that all arrangements are being made to hold the perahera while protecting the ancient customs without any disruption to the splendor of the perahera.



Meanwhile, the final perahera of the Kataragama Maha Devalaya Perahera will take to the streets at 7.32 pm tonight.



