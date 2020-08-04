සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former Superintendent of Prisons Sampayo taken from Negombo to Dumbara

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 20:40

Former Negombo Superintendent of Prisons Anuruddha Sampayo who was arrested on a charge of providing facilities to prison inmates has been remanded till tomorrow.

This was according to the order of Negombo Acting Magistrate K G Gunadasa.

Eleven days after the warrant was issued, Anuruddha Sampayo was arrested by the police in Kurunegala yesterday and handed over to the CID.

Before being produced before the court, the former Superintendent of Prisons was referred to the Negombo Judicial Medical Officer and subjected to a medical examination.

Our correspondent stated that the former Superintendent of the Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo was produced before the Negombo Magistrate's Court at around 2.30 pm today.

Attorney-at-Law representing Anuruddha Sampayo made a bail application, which was vehemently opposed by Deputy Solicitor General Dileep Peiris.

He said that at the time of the arrest, the suspect was wearing a tie and a coat and for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka, a double suspect was sitting in a comfortable seat in the back of a police jeep and making statements to the media.

The Deputy Solicitor General stated that the suspect came to court today without even a face mask and that the Negombo Police had gone 72 kilometres to arrest him.

However, the lawyer representing Anuruddha Sampayo stated that the IGP had stated today that the suspect had not been arrested and that he had surrendered.

The Deputy Solicitor General responded that he was not aware of the statements of various individuals and that the CID had been informed that he had been arrested.

Defendant's counsel has also stated that the delay in surrendering to the court was due to his client filing a petition in the Court of Appeal stating that the warrant was illegal.

However, the defense counsel stated that he surrendered as the government had requested him to surrender without causing any inconvenience to the state.

Also, the lawyer who appeared for Anuruddha Sampayo has asked how the Attorney General's Department can report to the court today as it is a Poya day and a public holiday.

Defendant's counsel has asked the court to grant bail to the suspect as the charges against him are an offense that can be provided bail under the Bail Act.

However, the Deputy Solicitor General has stated that he strongly opposes the bail application.

The Deputy Solicitor General of the Government has also expressed his displeasure over the banning of journalists from the court premises in this case.

The Acting Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until tomorrow as the investigations of the CID have not been completed yet.

The lawyer who appeared for Anuruddha Sampayo has further requested that if he is imprisoned, he should be sent to Colombo or some other place outside the Negombo Prison as there are death threats against him.

However, the Magistrate stated that it should be decided by the Prisons Department.

The Department of Prisons stated that the suspect was sent to the Dumbara Prison.

The case is due to be taken up again at the Negombo Magistrate's Court tomorrow.



