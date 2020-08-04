Polling stations are 100% safe - Election Commission (Video)





The Election Commission states that all arrangements have been made to hold the General Elections.



Its chairman Mahinda Deshapriya made this statement at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department this afternoon to raise awareness on the preparations for the general election.



Accordingly, the issuance of ballot boxes for polling stations will commence from 8.00 am tomorrow, the Chairman of the Election Commission said.



The Chairman of the Election Commission further stated that the voters have been given the opportunity to cast their votes in maximum compliance with the health recommendations.



Therefore, he requested the people to come to the polling stations and cast their votes without any undue fear.



Also, those who have been quarantined for 14 days in quarantine centers and are still being subjected to 14 days of self-quarantine at home will have the opportunity to vote in this general election.



Speaking at a media briefing held today, the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that they will have the opportunity to do so for about an hour from 4 pm to 5 pm.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that if there is a riot at any polling station, the votes will be nullified.





