සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dr. Deepika Udagama resigns from the Human Rights Commission

Monday, 03 August 2020 - 20:41

Dr.+Deepika+Udagama+resigns+from+the+Human+Rights+Commission
Dr. Deepika Udagama has tendered her resignation from the post as chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Deepika Udagama has informed the Constitutional Council that she will resign from the post of Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka with effect from September 01.

Chairman of the Constitutional Council Karu Jayasuriya stated that she has informed the Constitutional Council in this regard.

Two women killed in bus-van collision
Two women killed in bus-van collision
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 8:47

Two women died in a collision between a bus carrying garment workers and a van at Aparekka in Matara, police say. Read More

Mattala Airport becomes busier amidst Covid-19 pandemic
Mattala Airport becomes busier amidst Covid-19 pandemic
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 8:56

The international airport at Mattala handled more than 50 international flights in the past two months to become busier amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.The... Read More

Water-cutting of Kandy’s Esala Pageant takes place
Water-cutting of Kandy’s Esala Pageant takes place
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 7:41

The water-cutting festival of the historic Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy took place at dawn today (04) at the Mahaweli River at Getambe.The... Read More


logo

Trending News

Birthday Celebration or child cruelty (Video)
03 August 2020
Birthday Celebration or child cruelty (Video)
SP Anuruddha Sampayo remanded until tomorrow
03 August 2020
SP Anuruddha Sampayo remanded until tomorrow
Controversial character of the seventies Marusira's beloved wife Ranmenika passes away (Video)
03 August 2020
Controversial character of the seventies Marusira's beloved wife Ranmenika passes away (Video)
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,828
03 August 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,828
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,824
03 August 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,824

International News

NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
03 August 2020
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
US Presidential Election on November 3
03 August 2020
US Presidential Election on November 3
Corona-infected Indian Home Minister attends Cabinet meeting with Indian PM
03 August 2020
Corona-infected Indian Home Minister attends Cabinet meeting with Indian PM
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.