Dr.+Deepika+Udagama+resigns+from+the+Human+Rights+Commission

Dr. Deepika Udagama has tendered her resignation from the post as chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.
Dr. Deepika Udagama has informed the Constitutional Council that she will resign from the post of Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka with effect from September 01.
Chairman of the Constitutional Council Karu Jayasuriya stated that she has informed the Constitutional Council in this regard.
