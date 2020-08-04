Showers+in+five+provinces+today

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (04).



Fairly heavy rainfalls of more than 50 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.



The wind speed can increase up to 50 or 60 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



The Department also says coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.



People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.