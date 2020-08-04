Sampayo+again+before+court+today

Interdicted superintendent of Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo is due to be produced before the Negombo magistrate’s court today (04).



He was arrested on 02 August in Kurunegala 11 days after the court issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of providing facilities to the prison’s inmates unlawfully.



Acting magistrate K.G. Gunadasa remanded him until today.



When he was produced yesterday, his lawyer sought bail, but the deputy solicitor general Dileepa Peiris objected.



Sampayo was then ordered to be sent to the Dumbara Prison.



The three others accused along with him too, will be produced before the Negombo court today.



Meanwhile, 13 Police Narcotic Bureau officers in remand custody on a charge of selling seized heroin back to racketeers will be produced before the court today.



In all, 21 persons are in CID custody in this regard.