Transportation+of+ballot+boxes+begins

The transportation of ballot boxes for the General Election began at 8.00 am today (04), says the Election Commission.



More than 16.2 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at the election tomorrow, where 7,452 candidates contest from 20 parties and 34 independent groups from 22 electoral districts.



Voting begins at 7.00 am.



Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said the riot-squad would be deployed, in addition to the STF, in areas where considerable election law violations took place.



Meanwhile, DIG Priyantha Weerasuriya said civil defence force personnel too, would be on duty at polling stations.



A total of 65,000 police personnel have been deployed for election duty.