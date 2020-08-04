Covid-19 patients increase to 2,828

With five more Covid-19 patients reported yesterday (03), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,828.



The new cases are four arrivals from Saudi Arabia and an associate of an infected person in Lankapura.



Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive persons, who have recovered so far, has gone up to 2,517, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.



Three were discharged from hospital following recovery.



Only 300 remain under hospital care.