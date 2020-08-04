Water-cutting of Kandy’s Esala Pageant takes place (video)

The water-cutting festival of the historic Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy took place at dawn today (04) at the Mahaweli River at Getambe.



The final Randoli Perahera paraded the streets from the auspicious time of 7.14 pm yesterday.



The pageant that is taking place without any public presence ends with the Day Perahera today.



Thereafter, the Diyawadala Nilame will inform the president in writing about the successful conclusion of the Pageant.



