Mattala+Airport+becomes+busier+amidst+Covid-19+pandemic

The international airport at Mattala handled more than 50 international flights in the past two months to become busier amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.



The airport has been widely used in the repatriation of Sri Lankans overseas and to bring in staffers for merchant ships and the airline has expressed a desire to have scheduled flights.



Between 20 June and 31 July, two Indigo Airlines flights visited Mattala 20 times.



Also, Air India, Air Asia, Alliance Air and Myanmar Airlines have held preliminary talks to increase their flights to the airport.