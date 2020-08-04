Two+women+killed+in+bus-van+collision

Two women died in a collision between a bus carrying garment workers and a van at Aparekka in Matara, police say.
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 8:47
The international airport at Mattala handled more than 50 international flights in the past two months to become busier amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.The... Read More
The water-cutting festival of the historic Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy took place at dawn today (04) at the Mahaweli River at Getambe.The... Read More
Two persons have been arrested in Beruwala after they tried to collect poll cards from voters by paying Rs. 5,000 each, police say.Two others accompanying... Read More