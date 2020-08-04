Hand grenade, part of mortar pellet found

A decaying live hand grenade had been found from a private property at Oruthota Road in Gampaha, police say.
The bomb was later defused by the STF.
Meanwhile, part of a dead mortar pellet being used for training had been found from a garbage heap at house at Perera Mawatha in Kiribathgoda.
It too, was defused by the STF.
