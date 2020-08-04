SI quizzed, arrested over false evidence fabrication case (video)





A sub-inspector has been questioned and arrested by the CCD in connection with a case pertaining to the fabrication of false evidence in which former director of the CID Shani Abeysekara too, stands accused.



The SI, attached to the Embilipitiya Police and a resident of Poddala, was summoned to the CCD yesterday (03).



The case relates to the fabrication of false evidence in a case involving former DIG Vaas Gunawardena.



On 31 July, ex-CID director Abeysekara was arrested over the matter and remanded by the Gampaha magistrate’s court until 07 August.