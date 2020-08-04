සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

CaFFE calls for adherence to silent period

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 10:56

CaFFE+calls+for+adherence+to+silent+period
Election monitor CaFFE urges parties and independent groups to adhere to election laws during the silent period of the General Election 2020.

Its director Surangi Ariyawansa notes that most parties are in the habit of using this period to promote themselves.

The silent period helps maintain a level-playing field for all candidates, prevents influencing the public opinion and ensures a free and fair election.

Ariyawansa says however, certain parties are using the period to promote their candidates through religious activities.
I will continue to fulfill my responsibility for the Sacred Tooth Relic - President (Video)
I will continue to fulfill my responsibility for the Sacred Tooth Relic - President (Video)
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 22:59

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the Sacred Tooth Relic protected our Motherland and its people right throughout. We pay homage to the most Sacred... Read More

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:48

A large explosion has been reported in the Lebanese capital Beirut.Hundreds of people have been wounded & at least 10 people killed. The explosions... Read More

4 including Sampayo further remanded
4 including Sampayo further remanded
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:31

Former Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo and three jailors who were arrested in connection with providing special facilities to prison... Read More


logo

Trending News

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Two women killed in bus-van collision
04 August 2020
Two women killed in bus-van collision
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
04 August 2020
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
New parliament convenes on 20 August
04 August 2020
New parliament convenes on 20 August
Final election result by midnight 06 August
04 August 2020
Final election result by midnight 06 August

International News

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
03 August 2020
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.