CaFFE+calls+for+adherence+to+silent+period

Election monitor CaFFE urges parties and independent groups to adhere to election laws during the silent period of the General Election 2020.



Its director Surangi Ariyawansa notes that most parties are in the habit of using this period to promote themselves.



The silent period helps maintain a level-playing field for all candidates, prevents influencing the public opinion and ensures a free and fair election.



Ariyawansa says however, certain parties are using the period to promote their candidates through religious activities.