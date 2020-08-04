සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 11:09

Director-general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that despite progress made on a vaccine against Covid-19, "there's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be."

His words marked six months since the organization declared the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

Tedros said that at that point, on 30 January, "there were fewer than 100 cases and no deaths outside of China."

Three months later, the world had three million reported cases of Covid-19 and more than 200,000 deaths.

Six months on, the figures have only worsened: now 18.1 million global cases and more than 690,000 deaths, according to the tracker at Johns Hopkins University.

Tedros noted multiple vaccine candidates are in the third phase of clinical trials and expressed hope that a number of them will be effective to prevent infection by the virus.

But until then, the world is reliant on "the basics" of disease control, he said.

And when the disease is under control, he urged, "Keep going!"

Phase three testing is designed to see if a vaccine candidate actually prevents disease.

The WHO reports that as of 31 July, six vaccine candidates are in phase three.
