Final+election+result+by+midnight+06+August

Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya expects to announce the final result of the General Election 2020 by midnight on 06 August.



He also says the preferential votes results will be announced by midnight on 07 August.



He was speaking this morning (04) during an observation tour at Siyane College of Education in Gampaha, which serves as the ballot boxes distribution centre for the district.



The distribution of ballot boxes began at 8.00 am today from centres established at district level.



Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre has opened a special unit in view of the election that will function from today until 07 August.