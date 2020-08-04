Hurricane+Isaias+makes+landfall+in+North+Carolina

Hurricane Isaias has blasted ashore in North Carolina, crossing the coast 65 kms south-west of Wilmington.



It made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.



Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting islands in the Caribbean, but was recategorised as a category-one hurricane yesterday.



State officials in regions preparing for hurricanes this season have also been grappling with opening shelters that comply with social distancing regulations.



The Centers for Disease Control has recommended families add Covid-19 items to a disaster "go kit" that can be taken in an emergency situation.