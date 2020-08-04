13+narcotic+officers+re-remanded+until+18+August

Thirteen police Narcotics Bureau officers accused of having links with drug dealers have been remanded further until 18 August.
They were not produced before Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne when the case was taken up today (04).
The superintendent of Angunakolapelessa Prison informed the court that they could not be produced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A request by their lawyers for bail was rejected.
