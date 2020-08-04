Covid-19 under control in Sri Lanka, says chief epidemiologist (video)





Chief epidemiologist at the Health Ministry Sudath Samaraweera assumes that the Covid-19 pandemic has been controlled successfully in Sri Lanka.



He, however, requests the public to continue paying special attention to preventive health measures.



Meanwhile, president of the expert committee of health professionals Ravi Kumudesh calls for modern technological equipment to carryout Covid-19 tests speedily.



He notes that the laboratory at the Katunayake Airport is yet to be given a PCR machine.



Meanwhile, additional secretary to the president Admiral Jayanath Colombage says the repatriation of Sri Lankans stranded overseas has not been suspended.



Another batch of 800 will return from Dubai on 08 August, according to him.



Meanwhile, with five more Covid-19 patients reported yesterday (03), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,828.



The number of Covid-19 positive persons, who have recovered so far, has gone up to 2,517.



Only 300 remain under hospital care.



Globally, more than 18.4 million have been infected by the virus, while the death toll exceeds 697,000.



In the US, epidemiologists warn that the country could have 19,000 new fatalities within the next three weeks.