UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 13:26

A confidential UN report says North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons programme, and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturised nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles."

The report by an independent panel of experts monitoring UN sanctions said the countries, which it did not identify, believed North Korea's past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturised nuclear devices.

Pyongyang has not conducted a nuclear test since September 2017.

The interim report was submitted to the 15-member UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee yesterday.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is continuing its nuclear programme, including the production of highly enriched uranium and construction of an experimental light water reactor. A Member State assessed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is continuing production of nuclear weapons," it said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last week there would be no more war as the country's nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite unabated outside pressure and military threats.
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 22:59

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the Sacred Tooth Relic protected our Motherland and its people right throughout. We pay homage to the most Sacred... Read More

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:48

A large explosion has been reported in the Lebanese capital Beirut.Hundreds of people have been wounded & at least 10 people killed. The explosions... Read More

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:31

Former Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo and three jailors who were arrested in connection with providing special facilities to prison... Read More


