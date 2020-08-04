සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Polls tomorrow to elect members to ninth parliament (video)

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 14:04

Voting begins at 7.00 am tomorrow (05) at 12,985 polling stations island wide to elect members for Sri Lanka’s ninth parliament.

A total of 16,263,885 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at the election.

It will see 7,452 candidates contest from 20 parties and 34 independent groups from 22 electoral districts.

One hundred and ninety six members will be elected for 160 electoral divisions.

The highest number of voters, 1,785,964, is from Gampaha district, while Colombo has 1,709,209 voters, followed by 1,348,787 voters in Kurunegala and 1,129,100 voters in Kandy.

The lowest is from the Wanni, with 287,024 voters.

The counting of votes begins at 7.00 am on 06 August at 77 counting centres.

Disinfecting polling stations continues today in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 69,000 police personnel have been deployed for election duty.

Meanwhile, police removed posters and advertisements in several areas last night.
