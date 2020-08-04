How to vote while following health guidelines (video)





Following is a guide on how to vote tomorrow (05) while adhering to health guidelines:



While on the way to the polling station is not a good time to converse with your friends and acquaintances.



Try to be as swift as possible in the task at hand.



Once at the polling station, wait patiently for your turn, while in keeping with the social-distancing.



Follow the advice given to by the state officials.



Before proceeding to the first officer, clean your hands with the hand sanitizer.



Then, prove your identity and show your face clearly by moving the mask away.



Once the officer tells you that your name is in the register, put your poll card into the basket assigned.



Clean your hands again with hand sanitizer, wipe them clean with the tissue paper.



Then, your small finger will be applied with ink, during which you should not touch the officer’s hands.



If you cannot hold the finger steadily, place a tissue paper on the table and put your finger on it to be applied with ink.



Put the tissue paper into the basket.



Then, you are given the ballot paper, which you mark with the pen you have brought with you (If you don’t have a pen with you, you will be given a disinfected pen), and put the ballot paper into the ballot box.



Do not forget to clean your hands again with the hand sanitizer before leaving the polling station.



Do not remain on the road with your friends.



Leave for home or office immediately.



Once there, wash your hands again using soap to keep the Covid-19 virus away from everybody.