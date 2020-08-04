සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

How to vote while following health guidelines (video)

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 15:10

How+to+vote+while+following+health+guidelines+%28video%29


Following is a guide on how to vote tomorrow (05) while adhering to health guidelines:

While on the way to the polling station is not a good time to converse with your friends and acquaintances.

Try to be as swift as possible in the task at hand.

Once at the polling station, wait patiently for your turn, while in keeping with the social-distancing.

Follow the advice given to by the state officials.

Before proceeding to the first officer, clean your hands with the hand sanitizer.

Then, prove your identity and show your face clearly by moving the mask away.

Once the officer tells you that your name is in the register, put your poll card into the basket assigned.

Clean your hands again with hand sanitizer, wipe them clean with the tissue paper.

Then, your small finger will be applied with ink, during which you should not touch the officer’s hands.

If you cannot hold the finger steadily, place a tissue paper on the table and put your finger on it to be applied with ink.

Put the tissue paper into the basket.

Then, you are given the ballot paper, which you mark with the pen you have brought with you (If you don’t have a pen with you, you will be given a disinfected pen), and put the ballot paper into the ballot box.

Do not forget to clean your hands again with the hand sanitizer before leaving the polling station.

Do not remain on the road with your friends.

Leave for home or office immediately.

Once there, wash your hands again using soap to keep the Covid-19 virus away from everybody.
I will continue to fulfill my responsibility for the Sacred Tooth Relic - President (Video)
I will continue to fulfill my responsibility for the Sacred Tooth Relic - President (Video)
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 22:59

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the Sacred Tooth Relic protected our Motherland and its people right throughout. We pay homage to the most Sacred... Read More

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:48

A large explosion has been reported in the Lebanese capital Beirut.Hundreds of people have been wounded & at least 10 people killed. The explosions... Read More

4 including Sampayo further remanded
4 including Sampayo further remanded
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:31

Former Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo and three jailors who were arrested in connection with providing special facilities to prison... Read More


logo

Trending News

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Two women killed in bus-van collision
04 August 2020
Two women killed in bus-van collision
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
04 August 2020
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
New parliament convenes on 20 August
04 August 2020
New parliament convenes on 20 August
Final election result by midnight 06 August
04 August 2020
Final election result by midnight 06 August

International News

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
03 August 2020
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.