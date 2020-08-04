SI+in+false+evidence+fabrication+case+remanded

A sub-inspector arrested in connection with a case pertaining to the fabrication of false evidence has been remanded until 07 August.



Former director of the CID Shani Abeysekara too, stands accused in this case.



The SI was produced before Gampaha chief magistrate Manjula Karunaratne this morning (04)



Attached to the Embilipitiya Police and a resident of Poddala, he was summoned to the CCD yesterday (03) and was taken into custody.



On 31 July, ex-CID director Abeysekara was arrested over the matter and remanded by the Gampaha magistrate’s court until 07 August.