Showers+in+several+provinces+tomorrow

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts tomorrow (05), says the Department of Meteorology.



Fairly heavy rainfalls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



The wind speed can increase up to 50 - 60 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



The Department also says coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.



People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.