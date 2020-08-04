සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

India reports single-day spike of 52,050 Covid-19 cases

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 16:36

India+reports+single-day+spike+of+52%2C050+Covid-19+cases
India’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 1,855,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for the virus infection in a day.

The recoveries crossed the 1.2 million mark today, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 38,938 with 803 fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours.

There are 586,298 active cases of Covid-19 infection in the country presently.

The recovery rate has risen to 66.31 per cent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.10 pc.
I will continue to fulfill my responsibility for the Sacred Tooth Relic - President (Video)
I will continue to fulfill my responsibility for the Sacred Tooth Relic - President (Video)
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 22:59

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the Sacred Tooth Relic protected our Motherland and its people right throughout. We pay homage to the most Sacred... Read More

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:48

A large explosion has been reported in the Lebanese capital Beirut.Hundreds of people have been wounded & at least 10 people killed. The explosions... Read More

4 including Sampayo further remanded
4 including Sampayo further remanded
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:31

Former Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo and three jailors who were arrested in connection with providing special facilities to prison... Read More


logo

Trending News

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Two women killed in bus-van collision
04 August 2020
Two women killed in bus-van collision
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
04 August 2020
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
New parliament convenes on 20 August
04 August 2020
New parliament convenes on 20 August
Final election result by midnight 06 August
04 August 2020
Final election result by midnight 06 August

International News

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
03 August 2020
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.