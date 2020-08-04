India reports single-day spike of 52,050 Covid-19 cases

India’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 1,855,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for the virus infection in a day.
The recoveries crossed the 1.2 million mark today, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 38,938 with 803 fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours.
There are 586,298 active cases of Covid-19 infection in the country presently.
The recovery rate has risen to 66.31 per cent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.10 pc.
