Victoria+announces+tougher+penalties+for+Covid-19+breaches

Prime minister of Australia’s Victoria state Daniel Andrews has announced tough new penalties for people who fail to self-isolate when required, as the state records 439 new Covid-19 cases.



The state has also recorded a further 11 deaths due to Covid-19, all of which are linked to aged care.



Andrews also announced today (04) that people who were instructed to self-isolate would no longer be allowed to leave their homes for exercise.



It comes after Australian Defence Force personnel and health officials conducted 3,000 doorknocks of people who were supposed to be self-isolating, and found more than 800 people were not at home.



Andrews said Victorians who failed to self-isolate could receive an on-the-spot fine of 4,957 dollars and those who repeatedly breached the rules faced court proceedings and fines of up to 20,000 dollars.



"If you are supposed to be at home and you are not then you face the prospect of a fine of up to 5,000 dollars," the PM said.



The team of doorknockers would be boosted by an additional 500 ADF personnel and 300 Department of Health and Human Services officers.