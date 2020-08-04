Colombo+Bourse+closes+at+12.30+pm+tomorrow

The Colombo Stock Exchange will close the day’s trading at 12.30 pm tomorrow (05) in view of the General Election.
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 16:49
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the Sacred Tooth Relic protected our Motherland and its people right throughout. We pay homage to the most Sacred... Read More
A large explosion has been reported in the Lebanese capital Beirut.Hundreds of people have been wounded & at least 10 people killed. The explosions... Read More
Former Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo and three jailors who were arrested in connection with providing special facilities to prison... Read More