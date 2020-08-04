සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 17:30

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
Former King of Spain King Juan Carlos has left the country for an unknown destination, weeks after he was linked to an inquiry into alleged corruption.

The 82-year-old announced the move yesterday in a letter to his son, Felipe, to whom he handed power six years ago.

He said he would be available if prosecutors needed to interview him.

In June, Spain's Supreme Court opened an investigation into the alleged involvement of Juan Carlos in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia.

The former king had most likely already left when the letter was released.

It is unclear where Juan Carlos is, though some Spanish media report he is in the Dominican Republic.
