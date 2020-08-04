Father+sentenced+to+death+for+killing+his+3+year+old+daughter

The father who killed his daughter was sentenced to death by Nuwara Eliya High Court Judge Pramila Ratnayake today (04).



The death sentence was handed down to Somasundaram Suresh, a 41-year-old father of two, a resident of Halgan Oya, Ragala, Nuwara Eliya.



The accused was sentenced to death for strangling his 3 1/2 year old daughter, Suresh India to death at his home on the night of 24.10.2014.



The accused's wife had gone abroad to work as a housemaid in Kuwait in 2014, where she had an affair with a Sri Lankan youth and the accused had strangled and killed her 3 1/2 year old daughter in anger because his wife was neglecting him and the children.