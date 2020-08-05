Voting+for+the+General+Election+to+elect+9th+Parliament+will+begin+at+7.00am+today

The general election held to elect parliamentarians for the 9th parliament of the country commences at 7.00 am today.

Voting will take place in 12, 985 polling stations island wide with over 1.6 million registered voters.

Counting of votes will commence at 7.00 and 8.00 am on Thursday in the respective districts at 77 counting centers.

Meanwhile during a special discussion with us, chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that he believes it will be possible to release the election results of the Matara district as the first official election results.

Meanwhile 82,091 police officers have been deployed for election duty.