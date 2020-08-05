Explosion in Beirut, 73 dead and thousands injured (Video)

The health minister says that a large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 73 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

Officials are blaming it on highly explosive materials that were stored in a warehouse for over six years.

President Michel Aoun tweeted it was "unacceptable" that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was stored unsafely. An investigation is under way to find the exact trigger for the explosion.



Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council said those responsible would face the "maximum punishment" possible.