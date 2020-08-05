Close+associate+of+Keselwatte+Dinuka+arrested+with+heroin+

An underworld gang member Keselwatta Dinuka's associate has been arrested by the police at the Kelaniya roundabout.



The Peliyagoda Police stated that the suspect has been identified as Tharidhu Shanilka Sankalpa alias Keselwatte Raina, a resident of Colombo 12.



Police have seized 05 grams of heroin, 19 SIM cards, 03 mobile phones and a motorcycle in his possession at the time of his arrest.