Voting+begins+for+the+9th+parliament+

Voting for the 9th Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka began at 7.00 am today.Voting will take place in 12, 985 polling stations island wide with over 1.6 million registered voters.A total of 7452 candidates from 22 electoral districts are contesting the 2020 General Elections representing 20 recognized political parties and 34 independent groups.

Counting of votes will commence at 7 and 8 am on Thursday in the respective districts at 77 counting centers.

Meanwhile during a special discussion with us, chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that he believes it will be possible to release the election results of the Matara district as the first official election results.

Meanwhile 82,091 police officers have been deployed for election duty.