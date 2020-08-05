සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Voting begins for the 9th parliament

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 7:03

Voting+begins+for+the+9th+parliament+
Voting for the 9th Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka began at 7.00 am today.

Voting will take place in 12, 985 polling stations island wide with over 1.6 million registered voters.

A total of 7452 candidates from 22 electoral districts are contesting the 2020 General Elections representing 20 recognized political parties and 34 independent groups.

Counting of votes will commence at 7 and 8 am on Thursday in the respective districts at 77 counting centers.

Meanwhile during a special discussion with us, chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that he believes it will be possible to release the election results of the Matara district as the first official election results.

Meanwhile 82,091 police officers have been deployed for election duty.

Update : General Election - 2020, district wise voter turnout at 12 noon
Update : General Election - 2020, district wise voter turnout at 12 noon
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 13:10

General Election - 2020,Voter turnout at 12 noon: Colombo 34% Kurunegala 40% Gampaha 40%Hambantota 40%Nuwaraeliya 48% Baticaloa 40%Digamadulla 40%Polonnaruwa... Read More

'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 12:42

'SF Lokka' alias Eron Ranasinghe has died following a shooting incident at the Dahaiyagama Junction in Anuradhapura.It is reported that the shooting took... Read More

Youth arrested for photographing marked ballot papers
Youth arrested for photographing marked ballot papers
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 13:14

Nawalapitiya Police today (05) arrested a youth who had taken photographs of his marked ballot paper with his mobile phone. This young man had marked his... Read More


logo

Trending News

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
05 August 2020
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
Explosion in Beirut, 73 dead and thousands injured (Video)
05 August 2020
Explosion in Beirut, 73 dead and thousands injured (Video)
Father sentenced to death for killing his 3 year old daughter
04 August 2020
Father sentenced to death for killing his 3 year old daughter
Angoda lokka’s photographs assessed
04 August 2020
Angoda lokka’s photographs assessed

International News

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
03 August 2020
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.