Global Covid-19 death toll rises over 700,000

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 7:42

The Covid-19 infected persons worldwide have increased to 18,683,575, while the fatalities stand at 703,135.

In the past 24 hours, the US had 1,344 deaths to take the country toll to 160,272.

With 54,147 new cases, it has 4,918,063 infected persons.

In Brazil, the deaths rose by 1,394 to 96,096 and the total cases increased by 54,411 to 2,808,076.

India reported 849 deaths to take the total fatalities to 39,820.

The country has 51,282 new cases for a total of 1,906,613.

Sri Lanka found six new patients yesterday for a total of 2,834 cases.

The hospitalized cases number 299, while 2,524 have recovered.
