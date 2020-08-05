Over 82,000 police, additional STF, CDF personnel on duty

A total of 82,091 police personnel are on duty today (05) in view of the General Election.
Additionally, the STF and the Civil Defence Force have deployed their personnel, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.
He adds the police have been instructed to use powers to ensure a peaceful election.
