Persons who are within the first 14 days of their self-quarantine cannot leave home to vote at the general election, says director general of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



He points out that there could be Covid-19 patients among such persons.



However, persons who are within their second 14-day quarantine can go to the polling station, but after 4.00 pm only, says Dr. Jasinghe.